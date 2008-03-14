Beatles Sort-Of Coming To iTunes!*

If you want it, here it is, come and get it: You can get Beatles songs on iTunes, after all. Last 100 points out that you can get “Eleanor Rigby”, “Across The Universe” and “Eight Days A Week”, among other Lennon-McCartney favourites, on Apple’s (AAPL) music store right now.



The catch? They’re performed by American Idol contestants. And these aren’t the only Beatles covers records available on iTunes, but you Lawrence Juber fans already knew that.

