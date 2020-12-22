Watch a sneak peek of Peter Jackson's upcoming Beatles documentary, which was made from 56 hours of never-before-released footage

Express/Getty Images The Beatles performing their last live public concert on the rooftop of the Apple Organisation building on January 30, 1969.

Filmmaker Peter Jackson shared the first glimpse of his upcoming Beatles documentary, “The Beatles: Get Back,” on Monday.

The film shows the writing and recording sessions of what ended up being “Let It Be” ahead of The Beatles’ final live concert in January 1969.

The documentary is being constructed from 56 hours of unseen video and over 150 hours of unheard audio.

The project, which was first announced in January 2019 and acquired by Disney in March, is set to hit theatres in August 2021 after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Filmmaker Peter Jackson on Monday released the first footage from his forthcoming documentary “The Beatles: Get Back,” which is compiled from 56 hours of never-before-seen footage and more than 150 hours of unheard audio.

Step inside Peter Jackson’s edit bay to get an exclusive first look at some never-before-seen footage from his documentary feature, The Beatles: Get Back. See the film when it comes to theatres August 2021 #TheBeatlesGetBack

For more visit https://t.co/mEYbvbTDfk pic.twitter.com/WnAQEEnCUW — The Beatles (@thebeatles) December 21, 2020

The film gives viewers a glimpse into the 1969 writing and recording sessions of 14 new songs â€” that eventually became the album “Let It Be” â€” leading up to fab four’s final live concert on January 30, 1969, on the rooftop of the Apple Organisation building on Savile Row, London. The film will also include for the first time the band’s performance in its entirety.

Perhaps most interestingly, the film paints the band’s final moments in a positive light, going against the bitterness associated with the band’s breakup. Based on the amount of laughing during the sessions, it seems like John, Paul, George, and Ringo weren’t at each other’s throats â€” at least not all of the time â€” but having a good time recording their last material as a group.

Jackson said the video released Monday is not a trailer nor a sequence from the film, rather a montage of moments pulled from the footage to show the vibe and energy of what’s to come.

“We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film ‘The Beatles: Get Back,'” Jackson says in the video. “We hope it will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time.”

Fans on social media responded with excitement.

The greatest 5’ 51” of the year. Proper teared up watching this. It always amazes me when so much new footage suddenly appears. As if a time traveler has nipped back and shot it for us. How does 56 hours go unseen for so long? Amazing. — Mark Iddon (@markiddon) December 21, 2020

OMG what was Michael Lindsay-Hogg thinking leaving all this incredible footage on the cutting room floor. It is ab fab. I can't wait to see the whole thing. I want to see all 56 hours. Please put the rest of it out on the DVD. I will pay extra to see it all, every second is gold. — Ursula H (@UrsulaH32580763) December 21, 2020

Wow. I’m speechless. That is the perfect antidote for these dystopian times. Thanks for sharing. Will there be a directors cut of all 56 hours;). Thank you ???? something to look forward to. #TheBeatlesGetBack x — Paul Maxin (@PaulMaxin) December 21, 2020

