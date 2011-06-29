Beating The US Just Rocketed Mexico Up FIFA's World Rankings

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The oft-criticised Fifa/Coca-Cola World Rankings are out.Here’s the top 10:



1. Spain

2. Netherlands

3. Germany

4. England

5. Brazil

6. Italy

7. Portugal

8. Croatia

9. Mexico

10. Argentina

The U.S. fell two places to No. 24. Mexico made a massive leap from No. 28 in the last ranking to No. 9 in this one.

Somehow Uruguay fell 11 places to No. 18 despite making the World Cup semifinals last summer. And Ghana fell 18 places to No. 33 despite making the World Cup quarters.

On the rise were Jamaica (up 17 places to No. 38), the Ivory Coast (up seven places to No. 14), and Montenegro (up eight places to No. 16).

17 of the top 25 countries are from Europe. Three are from South America. Two are from North America. Two are from Asia. And one is from Africa.

Check out the whole rankings here.

