BEATEN: Rick Santorum Is 'Tired' And 'Almost Broke'

Is Rick Santorum back in the race?



After a strong debate performance in Florida last night, some in the media are wondering whether the former Pennsylvania senator might sneak back in.

But not the Associated Press. They think he’s done.

Check out this super depressing characterization of a “tired” and “almost broke” Santorum, smarting from a huge loss in South Carolina and struggling to keep his campaign relevant:

He faced an uphill battle even before the race turned to Florida. He doesn’t have the money to spend on television ads in Florida’s expensive media markets. He couldn’t compete with the thousands-strong crowds his rivals have been drawing. And he wasn’t able to find a moment here that crystallized the rationale for his candidacy.

“Other candidates tell you they need your help,” Santorum told Florida Republicans this week, almost pleading. “They’re lying. I really need your help.”

So he’s losing Florida and he’s sounding desperate. On top of that, the candidate is “visibly exhausted and running on, at most, four hours of sleep each night.” Could Rick Santorum seem any sadder?

Well, yeah, actually. On top of everything, the article says, Santorum has left Florida and returned to Pennsylvania in order to do his taxes (which, as a Republican running for president in 2012, must be one of his least favourite activities).

Poor Rick. We hardly knew ye.

Santorum is polling a distant fourth in Florida, according to the latest Quinnipiac poll.

Correction: an earlier version of this article stated that Rick Santorum was in third place in pre-election polling. As of the writing, he currently places fourth in those polls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.