The 3 Most Important Factors Driving Home Prices

North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, Texas and West Virginia are among the top 10 states that have seen home price growth over the past year and, also rank among the top 10 states for job growth.

This connection is seen even at the macro levels with cities like Dallas and Phoenix seeing strong price and employment gains, while the opposite is true in cities like Las Vegas and Chicago.

This also explains why we haven't seen improved housing affordability in some of the hardest hit states like California where prices are 47 per cent off their peak translate into stronger housing demand.

Source: TD Bank Group