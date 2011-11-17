Beat Your Inner Shopaholic Into Submission With These Tips

It’s a very telling sign to see how consumer debt has been decreasing over the last two years.



This shows that the recession has caused shoppers to become more cautious with spending.

Here are five quick tips for battling your shopaholic tendencies during this holiday spending season!

Make a list: Make a list of what you need to buy and stick to it. It can be very tempting to put more in your cart during Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales so make sure you have a list at hand to control your inner shopaholic before browsing the stores.

Wait on It: If you have the liberty of waiting, prevent impulse shopping by holding off your purchase for a week or two. I usually end up buying a lot less when I take some time to mull over my buys.

Spend Consciously: You can afford the $400 shoes if you’re aware of how much you’re spending. You need to figure out a solid spending plan and indulge in what you love, instead of random buys that end up eating up your budget.

Tally Your Buys: Calculate how much you spend on shopping just to put things into perspective. If you’re not writing the numbers down, you can be underestimating your expenditures in your head.

Stable Mood: In a SavvySugar survey, 57 per cent of you say shopping puts you in a better mood after a bad day. Don’t shop when you’re feeling emotional, or your feelings may cloud your spending judgment.

This post originally appeared at SavvySugar.

