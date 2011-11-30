Beat The Winter Blues At These 5 Great Destinations For Off-Peak Travel

If you still haven’t taken that much-needed vacation, make the most of some of the latest winter travel deals. Set your sights on an off-peak destination to get the best rates on hotel and resort stays, flights, and even tickets to area attractions. Get away from the cold and snow to enjoy a few days of sunshine, relaxation, or a cultural adventure.



Off-peak locales not only command lower rates but are also less crowded during this time of year. Whether you want to run away right after the holidays or spend the New Year away from home, here are five off-peak destinations that will to get you out of hibernation mode:

1. Key West, Fla. While it might seem logical that more people would be flocking to the Florida Keys over the winter months, you’ll be surprised to find out that flight prices to Key West and hotel rates tend to drop in hopes of filling up those resort and hotel rooms all winter season.

Make your way south to work on your tan, go on a boating tour around the Keys, or just stay at your resort for some pampering spa treatments and gourmet food. Key West is also home to several cultural attractions and is the perfect destination for a self-guided tour.

Visit Ernest Hemingway’s home and gingerbread mansions, shop and dine on Duval Street, and hop on the Conch Train for a tour of the area. Check out the winter getaway packages and seasonal discounts available at the larger resorts to get the best deals.

2. Bermuda. Located north of the Caribbean, Bermuda is the perfect place to enjoy the island lifestyle at an affordable price. Bermuda hosts a number of festivals and special events during the months of December, January, and February, so you’ll never be at a loss for things to do and enjoy during the winter months.

Take advantage of free nights for multiple-night stays at several major resorts and hotels throughout the region, and pick up a traveller’s discount card to get discounts on dining, shopping, and activities in the area. Whether you’re settling in at the beach or exploring the downtown area, look forward to a relaxing vacation in this tropical winter retreat.

3. Los Cabos, Mexico. Home to more than 30 miles of white sandy beaches and some of the best golf courses in the country, Los Cabos offers the ultimate luxury retreat for anyone suffering from a severe case of the winter blues.

Winter season is the perfect time to head to the Baja California Peninsula because rates at the larger resorts and hotels are at their lowest of the year. Some are offering resort credits and other specials through February.

Scoop up some great deals at all-inclusive properties for a hassle-free vacation, or book yourself a vacation rental for a more private experience. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, want to hit the water for most of your trip, or just want to enjoy the nightlife scene, you’ll be in for long days of sunshine and plenty of things to do during your winter retreat.

4. Napa Valley, California. Set off on a wine-tasting adventure through the Napa Valley and enjoy a train tour through the scenic hills. Winter season is the perfect time of year to enjoy the beautiful weather, explore the parks, and take a balloon ride to see the mustard and green fields from a fresh perspective.

Foodies can go restaurant hopping at some of Napa’s finest gourmet restaurants and take tasting tours of the olive mills and wine bars. If you’re planning a romantic retreat, head to one of the luxury spa resorts for a day of relaxation and pampering. Add a few hours of antiquing, eco-tours, and golfing to the itinerary for a well-rounded winter escape.

5. Las Vegas. Outside of the grand New Year’s bash, you can find some great deals on overnight and extended stays in Sin City this winter. Five-star hotels on and around The Strip drop their rates to keep those rooms full all season long, and you’ll never be at a loss of things to do.

Whether you want to hit the casinos, party the night away, or just take a drive out to the desert for golfing and other recreational activities, Las Vegas promises plenty of options for a fun, memorable, and affordable winter getaway.

This post originally appeared on U.S. News & World Report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.