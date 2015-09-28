That fear you feel on Sundays is real -- here's how to overcome it

It has many names. Some call it the “Sunday Scaries.” Others call it “The Weirds,” “The Sunday Blues,” or “The Sunday Spookies.” Most people know it as “The Fear.”

It’s an acute anxiety that creeps up on us as we begin to transition from the weekend to the reality of the impending work-week. Here are a few tips that will help you make the transition without feeling “The Fear.”

Produced by Graham Flanagan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.