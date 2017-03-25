This simple trick could help you beat 'sleepy Monday' blues when the clocks roll forward this weekend

Unsplash / I’m Priscilla Head out for a walk in the evenings.

At 1 a.m. on Sunday, 27 March, clocks will wind forward an hour for British Summer Time.

For sleep lovers, it will mean an hour’s less kip — and unless you’re out partying every weekend until the early hours, this might be a bit of a shock to the system.

It’s the reason Monday 27 March has been named “sleepy Monday.”

As a result, many of us are likely to feel less productive, more irritable, and sluggish, according to Professor of Business at the University of Washington Dr Christopher Barnes.

Our bodies are actually pretty good at adjusting to less sleep — as long as you stay on your normal schedule. And there is another simple trick to overcoming the lethargy induced by an hour less in bed: Exercise.

Dark, cold winter days can have a negative impact on our moods, and this directly impacts how much we want to exercise. After all, very few people actually enjoy running in drizzle. Longer days and lighter evenings give us an excuse to go out and get some fresh air, even if it’s just a quick walk.

Research from AXA PPP healthcare has shown over a third (39%) of Brits put exercise as one of the top three things that influences their resilience, but according to the British Heart Foundation, nearly half of us don’t do any exercise at all.

Fitness expert at AXA PPP healthcare David Williams suggests a walk in the evening could be enough to make you feel better. It can contribute to your 30 minutes of recommended daily physical activity, and all you need is a pair of comfortable shoes.

“Whether you’re new to exercise and want to become more active, or you simply want to supplement an existing exercise routine, there are many benefits of regular walking that you may not have realised,” Williams said in a statement.

“Not only good for flexibility, joint mobility, coordination and for lifting your mood and improving your energy, it has been shown to reduce the risk of chronic illnesses such as, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, asthma, stroke, and certain cancers.”

Sleep scientist Dr Robert Oexman also told Business Insider that exercise is one of your best tools to fight grogginess.

“Go ahead and expose yourself to light, get some exercise, and stay on routine,” he said. “That way, you reset your biological clock very, very quickly.”

So to beat the upcoming “sleepy Monday” blues, and get some health benefits at the same time by trying to go out for a walk on Sunday evening. You might just wake up feeling refreshed on Monday.

More from Business Insider UK:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.