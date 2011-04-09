WATCH: Who's Got The Better Comedian-Filled Video, New Pornographers Or Beastie Boys?

The Beastie Boys have released the trailer for their short film “Fight For Your Right Revisited” — and it stars Seth Rogen, John C. Reilly and Jack Black, among other comedy heavyweights.



(The video doubles as early press for their eighth album, “Hot Sauce Committee Part Two,” which comes out May 3.)

But did New Pornographers beat them to the punch?

That band’s video for “Moves” — which came out in February — was packed with funny people like Paul Rudd, John Oliver and Donald Glover.

(Of course, “Revisited” screened at Sundance, so the Boys must have had the idea percolating first.)

But

So which band did it better? You decide. All we know for sure is that when it comes to music videos, comedians are the new scantily-clad ladies.

Videos below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

