Bears Take Another Day Of Punishment

You almost have to feel for them. It seems like the bears are armed with all of the facts. All they have to do is read a David Rosenberg daily report, and it seems so easy to dislike stocks. Employment sucks! There’s no growth. We’re printing money! Government stimulus is behind everything.



And yet…

Here we are. Another up day, witht the NASDAQ up over 1%, the S&P 500 up about .7% per cent and the Dow solidly breaking above 9500, gaining 41. The rest of the world even pulled back last night, but that’s no help to the longsuffering doomsayers, who keep getting squeezed every time it looks like they have some momentum.

