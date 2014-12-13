Bears Coach Makes Tearful Apology To Team After Anonymously Ripping Jay Cutler's $126 Million Contract

Darren McCollester/Getty Images Jay Cutler has a lowly 59.0 QB rating this season.

The Chicago Bears have been a disaster this season. They have gone 5-8, suffered major blowout losses to the NFL’s top teams, and reportedly had heated arguments within their locker room.

After a 41-28 loss to the Cowboys in Week 14, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that a source told him the Bears had “buyer’s remorse” over Jay Cutler’s monster contract extension.

Rapoport said on TV:

I’m told by Bears sources that there is a serious case of buyer’s remorse for Jay Cutler and signing him to that huge contract that is, by the way, guaranteed through next year. Jay Cutler simply has not played well enough, and it’s not just in the passing game: his refusal to check out of bad run plays is absolutely killed this team, and there is a serious case of frustration inside the organisation about the way Jay Cutler [has] played.

On Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported that Bears offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer confessed to the team that he was the source of Rapoport’s report. He gave the Bears a tearful apology, acknowledging he was the source. He denied saying “buyer’s remorse” but acknowledged he had been frustrated with Cutler’s play.

During the apology, Cutler reportedly just shook his head. One player told the paper: “I’m still kind of trying to sort my way through this to be honest. It’s one of the most [messed] up things I have ever seen.”

Cutler signed a seven-year, $US126 million contract in January. It came with $US54 million in guaranteed money. For comparison, Tom Brady (Patriots) got $US57 million guaranteed, Tony Romo (Cowboys) got $US55 million guaranteed, and Joe Flacco (Ravens) got $US52 million guaranteed.

