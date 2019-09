It was another day of minor pain.



Housing stocks tanked on an unexpected decline in existing-home sales. Oil dropped more than $3.

All this overshadowed news that initial jobless claims fell nicely.

The S&P 500 ended down about 1%, as did the NASDAQ. The DOW was down half a per cent.

