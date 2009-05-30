Bears Lose!

Joe Weisenthal
bear dead

“Buy programs!” sniffed the bearish trader in our IM window just now.

After a holiday-shortened week that could’ve killed the rally — treasuries soaring, the mortgage market in utter disarray — stocks rallied again!

The unbelievable strength of this rally is why so many traders are absolutely convinced that there must be manipulation going on, whether it’s the government’s plunge-protection team or Goldman Sachs (GS).

Whatever it is, after languishing through much of the day, stocks soared in the final minutes out of nowhere, signalling a healthy thirst for stocks ahead of the weekend.

The S&P 500 finished up 3.6% for the week, while the Dow managed to end the week just above 8500.

Here’s the crazy end-of-day move that knifed the bears dead.

f?id=4a20462d14b9b9160037a053

<

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.