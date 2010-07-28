Bears Go Into Hibernation, As Stock Short-Sales Hit Two-Year Low

The summer stock market blast higher has wiped out the conviction of short sellers. Bears are back in hibernation and Stock Short Sales at 2-Year Low, Data Explorers Says.



Investors are exiting bearish bets on global equities, pushing bullish wagers on stocks to a two- year high versus short sales, according to Data Explorers.

The firm’s long-short ratio has risen to 9.5, having surged from 5.75 in September 2008 when Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.’s collapse intensified the financial crisis, the London- and New York-based securities-research company said. The reading is the highest of the data that goes as far back as July 2008.

“Short sellers are now taking money off the table,” said Will Duff Gordon, a senior researcher at Data Explorers in London. “Perhaps the bears are going back into hibernation?”

Barton Biggs, the hedge fund manager who sold half his equity holdings at the start of July, said today that signs the U.S. economy will avoid a recession spurred him to build the stakes back up.

Whipsaw City

Many traders are getting whipsawed here. Chasing shorts lower and longs higher has certainly been the wrong approach most of this year.

