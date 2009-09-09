Bears Get Suckerpunched Again

This is shaping up to be a really ugly September… for the bears that were counting on an end to the rally.



There was nothing particularly notable out there today, just a general drift higher, with the Dow ending up 56, a tad below 9,500. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ were both up a bit less than 1%.

Our rally followed two days of up markets overseas.

It’s true that USD was weak, but when you’re dollar-adjusting your own market to make your case, you’re already losing. Even gold fell below $1,000 to around 995 — nothing scary there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.