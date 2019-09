The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are down 11 and 21 points respectively, following overnight pain in the Asian markets.



Meanwhile, commodities are down and the dollar is rallying — the same kind of deflation-fearing trading we saw Monday and Friday.

The bears could be amassing for an ambush.

