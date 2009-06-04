Bears Finally Catch A Break

There’s still over two hours left in the trading day — plenty of time for the bulls to storm back and beat the bears into submission once again — but it looks like the shorts are finally set to catch a break.



The major indices are off between 1.5%-2%, as everything from financials to industrials to retail sags. Nothing terribly dramatic, just solid selling.

The Dow is currently down over 130 points but still hanging onto the 8,600 level.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.