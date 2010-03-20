The Rally Screeches To A Halt

Dow: Down 41 points to 10,775.
NASDAQ: Down 16 points to 2374.
S&P 500: Down 6 points to 1159.
Commodities got slammed today amid energy concerns. Oil is down 2.25% to $80.35 a barrel while natural gas futures are up 1.8% to 4.166.
Metals futures head downward while spot gold is at $1106.30 an ounce, down 1.9%. Silver is down 2.45% to $17.00 an ounce.
And in case you were wondering, the 5-year CDS for Greece is trading at around 315 basis points as chances for a bailout become slimmer.
Photo: Bloomberg
