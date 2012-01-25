Brian Urlacher Takes Pain Killers That Cause Kidney Failure, Says He Would Lie About A Concussion

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher told Andrea Kremer of HBO’s Real Sports that he takes the painkiller Toradol, which can cause kidney failure and gastrointestinal bleeding, according to the Chicago Tribune.”You drop your pants, you get the alcohol, they give you a shot, put the Band-Aid on, you go out and play,” Urlacher told interviewer Andrea Kremer. “Not that big of a deal.”



Kremer’s report also spoke of former NFL offensive lineman Jeremy Newberry suffering from Stage 3 kidney failure as a result of using Toradol.

Upon being told about the potential consequences, Urlacher informed Kremer he would still use the drug.

“If we can be out there, it may be stupid, it may be dumb, call me dumb and stupid then because I want to be on the football field.”

Urlacher also continued to prove that many football players value toughness over health and the league’s new concussion rules may not be enough to keep players safe.

“If I have a concussion these days, I’m going to say something happened to my toe or knee just to get my bearings for a few plays,” he said. “I’m not going to sit in there and say I got a concussion, I can’t go in there the rest of the game.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.