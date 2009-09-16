Bears Blown Away Again

Another great September day for the bulls, who continue to blow to bits anyone standing in their path. Stocks were choppy in early action, but as these things go, the market found its fotting and then marched solidly higher into the close.



Perhaps ominously, financials dipped a bit. But whatever, indices all ended at highs of the year.

Good retail data no-doubt helped, though it’s impossible to say if that’s actually what caused the rally. We’ve had selloffs on good data, so who knows.

(Picture via Flickr user Paul Nettles under a Creative Commons 2.0 No Derivative Works licence)

