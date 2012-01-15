11 Uber-Bearish Predictions That No One Hopes Come True

As Greece inches toward default and the sufficiency of Europe’s EFSF bailout fund is called into question, everyone’s worst nightmares of Europe’s debt debacle escalating to a systemic crisis could be nearing reality.But that’s not all.
North Korea is in transition, Iran is threatening to disrupt oil supplies, and the U.S. and Russia are facing huge presidential elections.
What follows are the forecasts and analysis of the some of the smartest, albeit most bearish, experts in finance.
They include bearish calls on stocks, the dollar, housing, Europe, China…basically everything.
Morgan Stanley's Adam Parker was crowned the most accurate forecaster on Wall Street when the S&P 500 closed 2011 within a handful of points of his year-end target of 1,238.
His 2012 year end target calls for stocks to fall to 1,167. He sees a global economic slowdown hitting corporate profits hard.
Morgan Stanley's Adam Parker reminded us that we've seen profits plummet more than 50% twice in the last decade.
'The 2001 recession saw a 13% revenue decline and a 57% EPS drawdown. The 2008 recession saw a 14% revenue decline and a 51% EPS hit, peak-to-trough...If prior recessions prove relevant to next year's economy, $54 to $68 in EPS in 2012 would be a more likely range than the $112 that the bottom-up consensus estimates currently embed.'
Mary Ann Bartels, Bank of America's Head of Technical and Market Analysis, published a note before Christmas titled Santa is not coming. 'Last week the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average which is the new level to watch -- 1228. A failure to move above and hold the 50-day moving average confirms to us that we have already begun to enter the phase of testing the October lows near 1100-1074. This pattern is becoming eerily similar to 2008 into 2009. A base building process has been underway since August but we have maintained the belief that the lows still need to be tested and undercuts to 985- 935 are possible (50% probability) as part of this process.'
Euro Pacific Capital's John Browne thinks the U.S. dollar will soon lose credibility, thanks to manipulation by the Fed.
'If and when our current Breton Woods/dollar reserve system collapses, the chain reaction will stun many with its speed and ferocity. Once paper money and government obligations become suspect, they become not merely less valuable, but will see severe and rapid price changes.'
In his latest note, Gary Shilling lays out his 20 investment themes for 2012.
Theme #12 calls for home prices to continue plummeting, falling another 20% over the next several years. This is on top of the 33% drop we've already seen.
Nomura's permabear Bob Janjuah had some cheery things to say about Greece and it's effect on the markets.
'The real pain may only be seen in March, when I expect the hard Greece default to happen. In Q1 I expect the S&P will trade down to/below 1000, and core US, UK and German government Bond yields will be closer to 1.5% than 2%.'
SocGen's Albert Edwards thinks 2013 will be better than 2012. But that's only because he believes 2012 could be the worst year ever. During a presentation titled '2012: The Final Year Of Pain And Disappointment,' Edwards pointed to China as playing a major role in this pain.
'There is a likelihood of a China hard landing this year. It is hard to think 2013 and onwards will be any worse than this year if China hard-lands.'
ECRI's Lakshman Achutan hasn't budged on his recession call, and he has been taking a lot of heat for it.
Here's a quote from a recent press release (via Doug Short): 'If you think this is a bad economy, you haven't seen anything yet. And that has profound implications for both Main Street and Wall Street.'
ECRI's leading index is pointing to recession while the government's LEI leading index points to growth. John Hussman of Hussman funds has sided with ECRI's call.
He did some research and concluded that the government's leading indicators are actually concurrent and lagging indicators and therefore have little predictive power.
