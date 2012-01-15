11 Uber-Bearish Predictions That No One Hopes Come True

Photo:

As Greece inches toward default and the sufficiency of Europe’s EFSF bailout fund is called into question, everyone’s worst nightmares of Europe’s debt debacle escalating to a systemic crisis could be nearing reality.But that’s not all.



North Korea is in transition, Iran is threatening to disrupt oil supplies, and the U.S. and Russia are facing huge presidential elections.

What follows are the forecasts and analysis of the some of the smartest, albeit most bearish, experts in finance.

They include bearish calls on stocks, the dollar, housing, Europe, China…basically everything.

