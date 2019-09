This chart argues that a rebound in U.S. stocks is well in order. Bearish sentiment has spiked, as measured by ta survey of the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). Historically, spikes in sentiment have correlated with short-term market troughs, as shown below courtesy of Bespoke.



(Tip via Abnormal Returns)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.