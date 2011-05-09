HedgeFundLive.Com



For Monday market expectation is bearish. I do not know about the rest of the week, but for Monday I have a bearish expectation. Levels of support and resistance I am looking at are; 1344 as resistance, and if resistance is broken we test Friday’s highs of 1351.75. Support level is 1323 and if that support becomes broken we look to test 1308 later in the week. Right now the market is great to trade because you are able to make money from both sides.

click Here for full article

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/bearish-for-monday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.