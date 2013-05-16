Canada's Economy Is Entering A World Of Hurt [CHARTS]

Economists have been talking about if and when the Canadian housing bubble will burst.



At the same time, we now appear to be well beyond the bottom of the U.S. housing recovery.

In a new report, British Columbia-based Pacifica Partners Capital Management asserts that question is missing some much scarier stuff going on up north.

Yes, housing is now in decline after largely avoiding the 2008 shock, they say. But everything else has also been going haywire: unemployment, credit, stocks, etc.

That is all the more remarkable, they argue, because Canada emerged from the 2008 crisis appearing a paragon of stability.

Meanwhile, in those same categories, the U.S. has recovered significantly.

Pacifica quotes Horace to sum up the situation: “Many shall be restored that are now fallen and many shall fall that are now in honour.”

“A pronounced shift in both Canadian and US economies has taken place,” write Pacifica’s analysts. “The Canadian economy, once the envy of Americans, Europeans, and others, is now widely viewed as a commodity dependent, “one trick pony”.

In a series of charts we’ve reproduced here, Pacifica shows how a “mean reversion” is taking place in North America, with the U.S. economy recovering while Canada’s is for a world of hurt.

