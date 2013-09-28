These Are Officially The Best Beards And Mustaches In America

Harrison Jacobs
The fourth annual National Beard and Moustache Championships, sponsored by Just for Men, took place a few weeks ago in New Orleans and one photographer was there to capture all the action. Greg Anderson, a commercial photographer based in Las Vegas, took portraits that showcase the contestants’ bizarre and incredible facial hair in never-before-seen glory.

More than 150 people competed in the championship in 17 categories, including Amish, natural full beards, free-style, imperial mustache, and English mustache.

“After spending two days with the contestants, I realised most of them originally came to the competition out of curiosity and they come back every year for the camaraderie,” Anderson told Business Insider. “They’re serious about the competition, but even more serious about catching up with old friends and having a great time.”

The winners’ lists is available here and here.

Al Underwood of Los Angeles scored a perfect 25 and won gold in the Musketeer category.

Jeff Langum of Los Angeles won gold for Natural Full Beard.

Michael Johnson of Minneapolis won the gold medal for the Partial Imperial Beard. All facial hair not growing from the cheeks and upper lip must be shaved.

Sean Raiger of Sacramento won silver for the Partial Imperial Beard.

This is Sean Raiger's prize-winning beard from behind.

James McMahon of Milwaukee won gold for the Hungarian mustache category.

Jeffrey Moustache of Los Angeles won silver for Full Beard Verdi. This style combines a short and rounded full beard with a distinct moustache. Styling aids are permitted.

Brooke Mahnken of Hawaii picked up silver for Freestyle Moustache. Styling aids and hair dye are fair game in the Freestyle competition.

Chris 'Xtopher Grey' Kriskovic, a cab driver from Madison, Wisc., won gold for Freestyle Full Beard.

Steffen Rasile won silver for the Sideburns category.

Nick Ackerman won gold for the English Moustache. For the English, hairs must extend outward from the middle of the upper lip and the tips must be slightly raised.

Josh Aguinaldo of Hawaii won a silver medal for his full beard/styled moustache combination.

Jackie Lynn Ellison of Texas won gold for the Imperial Moustache, which must be 'small and bushy with the tips curled upward.'

Paul Roof of South Carolina won silver for this Freestyle Full Beard.

