These Are Officially The Best Beards And Mustaches In America

The fourth annual National Beard and Moustache Championships, sponsored by Just for Men, took place a few weeks ago in New Orleans and one photographer was there to capture all the action. Greg Anderson, a commercial photographer based in Las Vegas, took portraits that showcase the contestants’ bizarre and incredible facial hair in never-before-seen glory.

More than 150 people competed in the championship in 17 categories, including Amish, natural full beards, free-style, imperial mustache, and English mustache.

“After spending two days with the contestants, I realised most of them originally came to the competition out of curiosity and they come back every year for the camaraderie,” Anderson told Business Insider. “They’re serious about the competition, but even more serious about catching up with old friends and having a great time.”

The winners’ lists is available here and here.

