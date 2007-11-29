Bear Whacks Another 650; Workforce Down 10%

Bear Stearns (BSC) is cutting another 650 jobs, or 4% of its workforce; since August, it has cut 10% of its 15,000 employees. Bear is blaming the cuts on the mortgage blowup, and it is punishing the fixed income group by focusing the cuts there.

Want a silver lining? It may be slightly easier to hire tech staff in the near future: The AP says cuts are likely to come from the operations side, including IT.

