The Bad Boys Of Bear Stearns: Where Are They Now?

Spector was forced out of Bear Stearns in 2007, after two of the firm's internal hedge funds collapsed.

From what we can tell, Spector has steered clear of financial services, instead trying his hand at film. According to the Wall Street Journal, Spector co-founded a small production company Tashtego Films.

He serves as the company's executive producer and has held this role in a variety of projects including A Bird of The Air and Full Battle Rattle.

According to the Tashtego's website, Spector also serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at The Public Theatre. He was also key in the fundraising efforts for a 'debt-free' hospital on Martha's Vineyard.



