Bear Stearns To Fire Up To 7000

Bear Stearns buyer JP Morgan won’t waste any time eliminating “redundancies,” the Post says–and this could mean the firing of up to 7,000 Bear folks (half of the place) as soon as this week.



The who-stays-and-who-goes game is even more high-stakes than usual: With Wall Street in full meltdown, there aren’t a lot of new jobs to parachute into. Also, JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon is trying to buy support for the deal by offer stock and cash bonuses to senior Bear folks who stay, so those who go will get double-nothing.

