Bear Stearns' Private-Equity Division To Live On As Separate Company

Reuters:



“Bear Stearns Cos’ private-equity arm Bear Stearns Merchant Banking is expected to announce on Thursday it will spin off into an independent company with JPMorgan Chase & Co as its largest investor, the Wall Street Journal said.

JPMorgan will assume around $1 billion of investments and commitments, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter…

Bear Stearns Merchant Banking manages about $5 billion, and is lead by Chief Executive John Howard. The division is known for investments in the retail and consumer-products businesses, the newspaper said.”

