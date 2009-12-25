Bear Stearns Alumni Party At A Sexy Lounge Before Christmas

Bear Alum Courtney Dickinson held a get-together at Rm Fifty5 in Manhattan for about 100 Bear alumni last Friday December 18th.

She said the mood was “nostalgic,” according to Bloomberg.

Maybe she was sad because in better times, she and other financiers used to party there all the time. The 57th street lounge seems like it was pretty popular with the banking crowd. It has a long list of Wall Street clientele:

Lehman Brothers, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Merrill Lynch, UBS and Credit Suisse.

The list is probably referring to last year’s clients though, because this year Goldman cancelled Christmas and everyone else went pretty budget.

This year, Wall Streeters seem to really like Connolly’s, which is more low-key. We saw JP Morgan FX traders partying there a couple of weeks ago.

