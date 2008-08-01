Bear Stearns CEO Alan Schwartz Shopping For New Job

Now that he’s decided to leave JP Morgan, what’s next for Alan Schwartz, former Bear Stearns CEO, legendary rainmaker and Duke baseball all-star?



DealBook: Mr. Schwartz, Bear Stearns‘s chief executive during the firm’s near-collapse, has been talking with Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and boutique advisory firm Centerview Partners, among others, people briefed on the matter told DealBook.

[That would be a major coup for Centerview Partners.]

Though he helmed Bear during the worst period of its 85-year history and its and eventual sale to JPMorgan, Mr. Schwartz is still considered a top deal-maker. During his career at Bear, he became a notable media banker, advising the likes of Disney‘s Michael D. Eisner and Cablevision‘s Dolan clan.

Previous reports from CNBC and The New York Post had said that Mr. Schwartz was considering jobs from private equity firms and other Wall Street institutions.

As JPMorgan began the lengthy process of integrating Bear into its fold, the firm had considered making Mr. Schwartz a vice chairman and unofficial rain-maker, similar to the role held by James B. Lee Jr.

He has a few months to decide since he’s reportedly not leaving until August and will probably be on “gardening leave” after that.

