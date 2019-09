The last word on the number of Bear Stearns (BSC) folks who will be blown out by acquiror JP Morgan (JPM) was 10,000 (of 14,000). The Post says the firings will likely start next week. No final decision yet on numbers or when the Bear Stearns name will be removed from the firm’s midtown “headquarters.”



