Bear Stearns Banker Headed To Final Table Of World Series Of Poker

Steven Begleiter, formerly an investment banker at Bear Stearns, has made it to the finals of the World Series of Poker’s main event.



From Time Magazine:

The man called “Begs” enters the final table with 29.9 million chips, which is third most. He’ll be competing against plenty of pros seated around the table, including Phil Ivey (9.8 million chips), who many believe is the best poker player alive, and another accomplished pro, Jeff Shulman (19.6 million chips).

Some of the pros, anyway, are licking their chops at the prospect of facing Begleiter. “He’ll call big raises and reraises with hands that no pro would play,” says pro Phil Hellmuth, who is coaching Shulman. He calls Begleiter “a loose cannon” who could lose all of his chips to Shulman in a single hand. “At some point he’s going to make a mistake.”

“Phil Hellmuth has forgotten more about poker than I will ever know,” says Begleiter. “So if he says I will make a big mistake I presume he is a heavy favourite to be right. But I guess I’ll still show up and see what happens.” Begleiter acknowledges the X-factor dimension he brings to the final table but says it could be his ace in the hole; his unpredictability helps make him a dangerous player.

Read more from Time Magazine.

