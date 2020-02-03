It takes an average of 3 minutes and 16 seconds to find the heart-holding bear hiding in this brainteaser. How long does it take you?

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s time to treat yourself with this puzzling brainteaser.

The point of the puzzle is to find a bear that’s holding a heart in its paws. The problem? There are a lot of bears and a lot of hearts.

The puzzle, created by Holidaycottages.co.uk, takes the average person 3 minutes and 16 seconds to work it out.

Ready?

Need a hint?

Look in the bottom right corner.

Keep scrolling …

Last chance to keep looking …

Here’s the answer.

