Bear Grylls Tweets Unbelievably Gross Photo Of Producer's Snake Bite [You've Been Warned]

“Man vs. Wild” adventurer and TV host Bear Grylls tweeted a grotesque photo to his over one million followers today of his Discovery Channel show’s producer’s injured foot.



We warned you.

our man vs wild producer suffering from a brutal snake bite – fighting the injury with courage. twitter.com/BearGrylls/sta… — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) April 30, 2013

