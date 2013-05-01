Bear Grylls Tweets Unbelievably Gross Photo Of Producer's Snake Bite [You've Been Warned]

“Man vs. Wild” adventurer and TV host Bear Grylls tweeted a grotesque photo to his over one million followers today of his Discovery Channel show’s producer’s injured foot.
We warned you.
our man vs wild producer suffering from a brutal snake bite – fighting the injury with courage. twitter.com/BearGrylls/sta…
— Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) April 30, 2013
