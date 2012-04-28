Bear Grylls Is A Badass Even When He Goes On Vacation

Photo: Wikipedia

One-time Man vs. Wild host Bear Grylls never really stops being the adrenaline-seeking outdoorsman that made him popular on his Discovery Channel survival show.The former British Special forces member revealed this nugget in a recent interview with Vanity Fair:



To get away from it all, I go to . . .Our small, private island hideaway in Wales, U.K. It’s 20 acres and five miles offshore with no mains, electricity, or running water. It has a little lighthouse beside our house and is surrounded by amazing sea cliffs, seals, and dolphins. It is my favourite place on the planet!

The wildman’s autobiography, “Mud, Sweat, and Tears” is due out on May 1.

Before the book drops, check out our collection of fascinating interviews with the British adventurer.

Now find out more about the wild life of Bear Grylls >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.