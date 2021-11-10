Adventurer Bear Grylls says he fed Prince George his first ant: ‘It was a privilege’

Bear Grylls, Prince William, and Kate Middleton at the King’s Cup regatta in 2019. Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

Bear Grylls recalled the time he fed Prince George an ant on “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday.

The adventurer said George was a big fan of his Netflix show and wanted to speak to him at an event.

Grylls said that the young royal’s “eyes lit up” whilst eating his first ant.

Bear Grylls recalled the time he fed Prince George an ant during an interview on “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday.

In 2019, Grylls, who is a survival expert and adventurer, praised the young royal for eating his first ant after winning the inaugural King’s Cup Regatta in Cowes, England, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Appearing on “Good Morning Britain” to talk about his new book “Never Give Up,” Grylls was asked about his encounters with celebrities such as the time he ate a fish that had been half-eaten by a bear with former President Barack Obama.

When asked about feeding ants to George, who was six at the time, Grylls explained George’s grandmother Carole Middleton invited him over to speak to the young royal because he was a fan of Grylls’ interactive Netflix show “You vs. Wild.”

He said: “And so we were chatting, and he was down here, and just as we were chatting a stream of ants went across his feet, and him and me looked at them, he looked at me with those amazed wide eyes, and I said, ‘Come on we’ve got to eat one.’ And he said ‘Oh really?'”

“And we ate, and it was a privilege to give the future King his first ant,” Grylls continued. “And his eyes lit up as they do with anyone when they’re out in the wild and they face a few fears and they overcome them, so good for him. What a little hero.”

George is the oldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton and third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and his father William.