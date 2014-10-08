Mystery Bear Cub Found In Central Park Seems To Have Been Hit By A Car

A black bear cub was found dead in Central Park Monday morning. Now, the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Wildlife Health Unit has revealed that the cub died of blunt force trauma likely caused after being struck by a car, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The cub, a female, was about six months old and weighed 44 pounds. She was found partially hidden by a clump of bushes by a dog-walker near 69th St. when she was found Oct 6, the New York Times reports.

We still have no idea how the cub got there in the first place. Elizabeth Kaledin, a spokeswoman for the Central Park Conservancy told the Times there are no bears in the Central Park Zoo, so the situation is highly unusual. The last sighting of a wild bear in Manhattan was centuries ago, according to the Times.

It’s not likely that this was a local bear, authorities are saying. “This is a highly unusual situation,” Kaledin said. “It’s awful.”

NY1 and CNN got footage of the scene and the bear’s removal from the park to a necropsy in Albany.

The area below is the part of Central Park in which the bear was discovered.

Here’s where he was found, under a tree:

