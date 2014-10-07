Dead Baby Bear Mysteriously Found In Manhattan's Central Park

A bear cub was found dead in Central Park Monday morning. Why it was there and how it died remain a mystery.

The cub was found partially hidden by a clump of bushes by a dog-walker near 69th St., the New York Times reports. The cause of death is not yet clear, but a team from the Bronx Zoo is scheduled to perform a necropsy in order to determine how the bear died.

A spokeswoman for the Central Park Conservancy told the Times that the 3-foot-long cub appeared to be a black bear. There are no bears in the Central Park Zoo, she said, so the situation is highly unusual.

The area below is the part of Central Park in which the bear was discovered.

