Bear CEO Alan Schwartz's Job Search: If You Want Me, You Have To Hire Richard Metrick, Too

Former Bear Stearns CEO Alan Schwartz officially announced he was leaving JP Morgan (JPM) last week. Schwartz is reportedly pondering potential positions at Goldman Sachs and advisory firm Centerview. Schwartz is apparently also insisting that anyone who takes him will also have to bring aboard his right hand man, former Bear Managing Director Richard Metrick. The Post:



Both Metrick, who had been at Bear for nearly 20 years, and Schwartz are weighing a number of options, including joining an investment bank or well-heeled private-equity firm, sources said.

Among the banks in the running are Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, while private-equity suitors include Warburg Pincus and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, sources said.

A key issue for Schwartz, 57, is ensuring that any new gig he gets includes a place for Metrick, who is in his mid-60s

