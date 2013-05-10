Bicycle-Riding Bear Attacks Monkey During Cruel Race At Infamous Chinese Zoo

This video of a bear attacking a monkey during a bicycle race at Shanghai Wild Animal Park is making the rounds today, and it’s awful.



A park official told Shanghai Daily that the bear was wearing an anti-biting muzzle, and the monkey “wasn’t hurt.”

But this is the latest in a string of controversial incidents at the zoo. Last fall there was an uproar when they held a “Wild Animal Olympics” featuring 40 different events. And earlier this week the UK tabloid The Sun printed photos of animals forced to do circus tricks.

Bicycle races were also a part of the “Animal Olympics” — which China.org reports were suspended for a few years after protests from animal rights activists in 2006.

Here’s the video. It’s disturbing, but there’s no blood or gore:

