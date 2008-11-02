Bear and Bull Duke It Out In Front Of NYSE

The satirical Web site Barely Political (which created the I Got A Crush On Obama video and is owned by Next New Networks) staged a boxing match between two comedians dressed in bull and bear costumes on October 20. The fistfight took place in front of the NYSE and reportedly ended after five minutes, in a tie—probably a purposeful decision so as not to influence the market’s performance.



Since pictures are worth a thousand words, here’s a slideshow of seven of them at money.cnn.com.

And a video, as always, is worth more.

Photo from money.cnn.com

