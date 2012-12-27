Arizona Cardinals Player Says He's Only Playing To Impress the 31 Other Teams Who Could Sign Him Next Year

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Here’s some jarring straight-talk from Arizona Cardinals running back Beanie Wells — who says he probably won’t be back in Arizona next year so he’s playing Sunday “for all the 31 other teams that’s watching.”From the Arizona Republic:



“Cardinals running back Beanie Wells said Monday he fully expects to be playing for another team next season and said he will be using Sunday’s season finale against the San Francisco 49ers to audition for a job somewhere else.’

“‘That’s my mindset. I’m just going to go out there and put my best foot forward for all the 31 other teams that’s watching.'”

Wells said it was “inevitable” that he’d leave the team after he was benched last Sunday against Chicago.

There’s nothing necessarily wrong with what Wells said. The reality is that most of the players in the NFL, Wells included, are auditioning for jobs in Week 17. All six AFC playoff spots are taken, and only the Bears, Vikings, Giants, Redskins, and Cowboys have really meaningful games this week.

For everyone else, they’re playing for the same thing Well is playing for.

The Cardinals drafted Wells 31st overall in 2009. He has struggled with injuries and been a disappointment so far.

