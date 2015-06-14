The winter boots everyone was trying to buy last year are finally back in stock

L.L. Bean An old Bean Boot advertisement back when it was still called the Maine Hunting Shoe.

The legendary foul weather boot that pretty much everyone was trying to purchase last year is finally back in stock.

The boots, which are L.L. Bean’s legendary Bean Boots, famously sell out every winter after having undergone a sharp popularity spike in recent years.

“They’re all over college campuses and high schools,” L.L. Bean spokesperson Carolyn Beem told Boston.com. “Without changing anything, they’re back in style.”

In December, Boston.com reported that between 60,000 and 100,000 pairs were back ordered. Bean sold approximately 450,000 boots last winter — which is a new seasonal record.

Luckily for anyone in the market they are now able to be purchased like any other L.L. Bean item.

What’s causing everyone to go nuts for these shoes? Well, they’re not trendy on purpose, however. In fact, L.L. Bean hasn’t changed a thing. They’re still handmade in Maine in a nearly identical way they were about 100 years ago.

Here are a few other reasons the boots have enjoyed a resurgence:

“Legacy” products are incredibly trendy now. Consumers, especially millennial consumers can connect to with history and a bulletproof track record — both of which the Bean Boot has in spades. L.L. Bean’s founder, Leon Leonwood Bean, started selling his Maine Hunting Shoe back in 1911 — which is where the Bean Boot comes from.

Their slightly goofy aesthetic is back in style. The "normcore" Americana sensibility the boots give off, along with the aforementioned legacy, are both very "in" right now among a lot of demographics — especially young urbanites.

The boots are an incredible value. The base model is only $US99, and comes with LL Bean's unconditional satisfaction guarantee. Bean even lets you decide if you're satisfied, so you can bring back your boot any time you want for virtually any reason — no questions asked.

Speaking of bulletproof, that's exactly what Bean Boots are. They're well-known to be completely flawless from a functionality perspective. They are truly "buy it for life," and many owners see the boots perform for decades without replacement.

Now’s probably the best chance to grab yourself a pair. They will likely be sold out again by next fall.

