How beacons --  small, low-cost gadgets --  will influence billions in US retail sales

Cooper Smith
Bii beacons addressable marketsizeBI Intelligence

Traditional retailers have become much more adept at using technology to push back against online-only e-commerce sites.

Beacons are among the most important new mobile technologies helping real-world merchants win back sales. These low-cost devices communicate with smartphone apps indoors through a Bluetooth signal. Last year saw tons of retailers testing beacons, including Macy’s and Target. This year, hundreds of big retail chains are turning those devices on and using them to communicate with mainstream consumers in store.

In an all-new report, BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at beacons in large retail settings, discussing sales influence, addressable market, and examining the top applications, including offers, coupons, data-collection, as well as loyalty, payments, and digital-marketing programs. We also look ahead to future beacon-powered retail strategies. This is a follow-on to our past, popular research on beacons and retail.

Here are a few of the primary drivers that we expect to spur beacon adoption in 2015:

