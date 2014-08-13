Beacons: The Humble, Low-Cost Device That Is Changing How Big Retail Chains Do Business

A beacon, in its simplest form, is a small, low-powered and low-cost piece of hardware that emits Bluetooth low energy (BLE) signals. The BLE that a beacon emits can wake up apps that are installed on smartphones and tablets within a range of about 160 feet.

This is useful because it allows developers working for retailers to engineer apps that act a certain way when they are within range of a beacon — in other words, location-based actions and notifications.

In a new in-depth report on beacons, BI Intelligence finds that these small devices are the fastest-growing in-store technology since mobile credit card readers. The beacon installed base will see triple-digit growth rates over the next few years.

BI Intelligence Subscribers Can Download All Our Slides And Charts, Market Forecast, And Beacons FAQ. Sign Up For A Trial Today > >

Here are some of the top insights in the report.

1. Beacons are inexpensive, durable, and offer retailers the chance to communicate with consumers in stores, and collect data on their preferences.

2. Hundreds of million of smartphones are already compatible.

Globally, we estimate that 570 million Android and Apple smartphones are compatible with Bluetooth low energy (BLE), the signal emitted by beacons to wake up smartphone apps, which translates to roughly one-third of the smartphone installed base.

3. Privacy worries are valid, but as long as beacon programs are optional, consumers aren’t resistant.

The Beacons Market Forecast is part of new research from BI Intelligence. The slides above are just a sample of the charts and data contained in the report.

The market forecast is paired with an explainer that sets the story straight about what beacons are, how they work, what Apple is doing with iBeacon.

Here are some of the other trends explored in the full report:

To access the Beacons Market Forecast Report and BI Intelligence’s ongoing coverage on the future of retail, mobile, and e-commerce — including charts, data, and analysis — sign up for a free trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.