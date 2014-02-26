How Apple's IBeacon Technology Is Making Beacons A Reality Right Now

Beacons are a low-cost piece of hardware that utilizes low-energy Bluetooth connections to deliver messages or prompts directly to a smartphone or tablet. The technology is revolutionizing the way devices can connect and interact with each other, and physical spaces. Already a variety of industries are embracing beacons, including retail, events, and payments.

A recent report from BI Intelligence finds that Apple is in the driver’s seat with its iBeacon technology. The company recently announced that 200 million iOS devices are already compatible with iBeacon.

Here are the important points about the iBeacon:

There are a variety of competitors to the iBeacon. PayPal and Qualcomm will look to challenge Apple with hardware of their own, while smaller vendors like Estimote, Swirl, and GPShopper are entering the mix by providing beacon management and consulting services on top of hardware or software platforms.

But iBeacon has a big lead with its technology already embedded on so many iPhones and iPads. Recently, the iBeacon got a major bump in the press with the news that the NFL deployed iBeacons at the Super Bowl. The MLB also has plans to install iBeacons in a number of stadiums for the upcoming season.

