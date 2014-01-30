Beacons May Be The Hardware That Bridges The Online And Offline World

Connecting the online and offline world has become the holy grail for many industries and technology companies. While smartphone-toting consumers are accessible much of the time, many spaces still block cell signals and make it difficult to locate a device via GPS.

Beacons are a solution. The small, low-cost hardware utilizes Bluetooth connections to transmit messages or prompts directly to a smartphone or tablet. Already, every consumer with an Apple product running iO7 is poised to receive and transmit Beacon messages.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we explain what beacons are, how they work, and how Apple — with its iBeacon implementation — is championing this new paradigm for indoor mobile communication. Beacons are poised to transform how retailers, event organisers, transit systems, enterprises, and educational institutions communicate with people indoors. Consumers might even want to deploy them as part of home automation systems.

Here are some of our findings:

