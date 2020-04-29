Photos show people flocking to Sydney's famous Bondi Beach while observing social distancing rules

James D. Morgan/Getty Locals couldn’t wait to get back in the water.

Three beaches in Sydney’s eastern suburbs reopened for exercise.

Bondi, Bronte, and Tamarama beaches are open to surfers and swimmers on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

Lifeguards are enforcing social distancing measures.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bondi, Bronte, and Tamarama beaches in Sydney, Australia, have reopened, despite the country still being under lockdown.

However, there’s a catch: The three beaches in Sydney’s eastern suburbs are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time on weekdays, and for surfing and swimming only. Tanning, walking, and jogging on the beach are still not allowed.

The new rules haven’t stopped locals from flocking to their shores.

Paula Masselos, the mayor of Waverly, the suburb in which Bondi, Bronte, and Tamarama beaches are located, says that their waters are “for the sole purpose of exercising,” per 7 News.

caption Jogging on the boardwalk is allowed, but not on the beach itself.

Source: 7 News

She stressed that the beaches are for Waverly locals only, adding that people from other Sydney neighbourhoods should not travel to exercise there, according to 7 News.

caption People couldn’t wait to get into the water.

Source: 7 News

Access to Bondi Beach was divided into two corridors: Surfers are to enter on the south end, and swimmers on the north end, according to The Daily Telegraph.

caption Surfers and swimmers use different entrances and exits.

Source: The Daily Telegraph

A lifeguard told The Daily Telegraph that they are keeping a close eye on social distancing and that most people seem to be abiding by those measures.

caption The waves were packed with surfers.

Source: The Daily Telegraph

Waverly calls the measures “Surf and Go” and “Swim and Go,” according to The Daily Telegraph.

caption Beachgoers are expected to move on a soon as their exercises is completed.

Source: The Daily Telegraph

People are meant to stay six feet apart, not gather in groups, and move on when their exercise is completed.

caption Bondi is a famous surf beach.

SBS News reports that Masselos warned of revoking beach access should visitors not comply with the social distancing measures.

caption April in Sydney usually sees temperatures in the 70s.

Source: SBS News

As 7 News reports, the beaches were closed on March 28 after large groups flaunted social distancing measures.

caption Beaches were packed in late March, despite social distancing measures.

Source: 7 News

In the meantime, locals seem thrilled to be able to return to their beaches.

caption Locals love their beaches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.